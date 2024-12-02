Chelsea attacker Palmer happy reaching Hasselbaink mark

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer was delighted with his landmark goal in victory over Aston Villa yesterday.

His strike in the 3-0 win, makes Palmer now the second-fastest Chelsea player to reach 30 Premier League goals just behind Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink.

He later said: "Aston Villa are a good team so it was a good win and to get three points against them was really good.

"For my goaI, I just tried to use the defender as a shield to curl the ball around him because I was so close to him. I thought if I could get it around him then I had a chance at scoring.

"I didn’t know about that (record). Jimmy wasn’t a bad striker to be fair! I don’t know about the records until anyone tells me! Jimmy is a legend at Chelsea and the Premier League."

On manager Enzo Maresca, Palmer also said: "The manager knows what he’s doing so we trust him.

"The cup competitions are good and people don’t travel so we have fresh legs to change it up. I think it’s all down to the manager and the desire he puts into the sessions, and then what the players give for him. You can see out there from the way we were playing."

