Emery happy with Villa progress in preseason

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is happy with their preseason progress so far.

Villa will meet Club America in Chicago later today.

Emery said, “Of course, we’re in pre-season, this is the first objective we have in pre-season, which is try to adapt the new players, try to build again the team with the players we have.

“And, with some players still away coming back next week, the last four players.

“Results now are not relevant but we don’t want to lose.

“We want to build a strong structure, in our mind as well with a winning mentality.

“And it’s been positive, it’s been positive even with the results.

“We played against Columbus last week and we played against RB Leipzig – two very good teams. Different.

“Columbus are an MLS team, tactically they played a very motivated match and we lost. And we introduced some young players as well.

“The game against Leipzig, we played more or less against one team we want to face because they are going to play in the Champions League like us.

“And it was a very good test. The first half was a good test playing 11 v 11 but the red card changed it a little bit in the second half.

“But we did our work and we are happy with the way we are going, awaiting the last players joining us next week and working tomorrow against Club América, another very good test.

“And when we are playing against different teams from different countries, it’s very good as well to try to analyse and try to test the level they have with our level.

“Club América is a very important team in the world and in Mexico, I will enjoy the match against them.”