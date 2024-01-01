Tribal Football
Emery gives update on Villa midfielder recovering from ACL injury
Emery gives update on midfielder who suffered ACL injury
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery had a positive update regarding one of his absent stars.

The Spaniard stated that he expects Boubacar Kamara will be able to return to training next month.

The Frenchman has not played for the club since an ACL injury he sustained in February against Manchester United

"We still have one player injured, Kamara, he's hopefully coming back in one month," the Villa manager revealed to reporters at the weekend.

Emery was speaking after his team’s opening Premier League game of the season.

Villa beat West Ham United at the London Stadium to start off their campaign on a positive note.

