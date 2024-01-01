Emery confident Villa players can handle Prem and UCL tests

Tribal Football
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is confident his players can handle their busy schedule.

Villa host Everton and then go to Young Boys in the Champions League.

Emery said, “We have had one year of this experience, playing a similar amount of matches until January and then hopefully more depending on whether we are progressing in the Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

“It’s difficult to manage the players when they are playing a lot of matches and international matches, but we have experience.

“Last year was very interesting with the season we had. Even with a lot of injuries, we were finishing in good balance. This year, we’ve started with less injured players.

“Some are injured, like Matty Cash, Robin Olsen and others who have some pain like Watkins. Last year we started with two leg injuries and big injuries to Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia.

“This year hopefully we can keep the same process we are doing and not having injuries for a long time. I will manage the matches, trying to focus on each match with the players we have available.”

