Emerson proud of senior Newcastle breakthrough

Johnny Emerson was left delighted with his senior breakthrough at Newcastle United.

The 18 year-old Scot saw action against Hull City last week.

He told the club's website: "It was one of the best feelings of my life when I came onto the pitch and the crowd were cheering. To play for Newcastle's first-team in front of 4,500 away fans was an unreal experience, especially with all of my family watching too, so I was proud.

"You're hoping to get the call to come on so you're on your toes waiting for it. When it happened, I was excited with a little bit of nerves but I felt confident as soon as I stepped onto the pitch and loved it.

"It made it easier being alongside the lads I've played with at the Academy for a few years, improving and progressing as a player and person with. To do it together with them was good.

"It's been a long but short five years at the club, with lots of ups and downs, but it all felt worth it when I came onto the pitch. I didn't want the game to end. When the whistle blew, I was disappointed because I was starting to get a lot of the ball and enjoying myself.

"After that, I feel really motivated to try and get back into that position again."