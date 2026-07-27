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Emerson Nwaneri says it would "be really cool" to play with his brother Ethan at Arsenal

Emerson Nwaneri says it would "be really cool" to play with his brother Ethan at Arsenal
Emerson Nwaneri says it would "be really cool" to play with his brother Ethan at ArsenalČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Klein

Arsenal have confirmed that Emerson Nwaneri has signed a scholarship deal at the Emirates as he looks towards the future.

Nwaneri is the younger brother of Ethan Nwaneri and is following in his footsteps as he progresses through Arsenal's Hale End academy at 15 years old. 

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 The Nwaneri brothers are considered one of the most exciting sibling pairings in football and the exciting news for Arsenal fans is that the club tied Emerson down to a scholarship this week. 

His deal will precede a professional contract for the youngster, who has also agreed to those terms which will trigger on his 17th birthday in August 2027. 

Speaking on the deal, Emerson revealed that he hopes to play with his brother Ethan over the coming years. 

"We’re really close, but I wouldn’t say we are that similar. He’s probably more outgoing than me — he’s the loud one! 

“There are three years between us so it would be really cool if we could both play in the Arsenal first-team together one day. We’ve spoken about that a bit and what that would be like, it’s something to aim for." 

Nwaneri’s older brother Ethan was one of the four players invited to train with England’s World Cup squad in the U.S as the Three Lions prepared for the tournament, as manager Thomas Tuchel clearly saw the potential in the teenager. 

While Ethan has already broken into senior football, Emerson is a future prospect and likely won’t break into the first team for a few years to come. 

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Emerson NwaneriEthan NwaneriArsenalPremier League

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