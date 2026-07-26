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Juventus ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for free agent John Stones

Juventus ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for free agent John Stones
Juventus ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for free agent John StonesREUTERS

Juventus are reportedly willing to rival top Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea for the signing of free agent John Stones.

Stones, 32, is officially a free agent having left Man City earlier in the summer, ten years after joining from Everton for a reported £47.5 million.

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The centre back struggled with various injury issues throughout 2026-26, featuring just 18 times across all competitions and starting just five of his nine Premier League games.

Despite that, Stones played a key role for Thomas Tuchel’s England during the 2026 World Cup and has earned interest from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Now, according to Sky Italia reporter Luca Bendoni, Juventus have joined the race to sign the former Man City star.

Bendoni adds that Juventus have made ‘serious contact’ with the players representatives and are working on getting the deal over the line.

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Premier LeagueJohn StonesJuventusArsenalChelseaSerie AFootball transfers