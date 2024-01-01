Tribal Football
Emenalo Jr hits screamer in Chelsea U18 defeat
Chelsea midfielder Landon Emenalo struck a wonder goal in the U18 team's defeat to Leicester City yesterday.

The Foxes hammered Chelsea 5-2, though Emenalo found the back of the net for the hosts with a screamer.

Emenalo is the son of former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo,  now in charge of Saudi Pro League recruitment.

Emenalo qualifies internationally for the USA, Nigeria and England.

Chelsea coach Hassan Sulaiman told the club's website: "I was really pleased for Landon to score and I think he had a relatively decent performance too.

"At 2-1, you could see the confidence lift the boys. They celebrated together and we just needed to build on that momentum." 

