Son of a gun Emenalo lands new Chelsea contract

Landon Emenalo has won a new deal with Chelsea.

The midfielder has signed scholarship forms with Chelsea and been promoted to the U18 squad for the new season.

Emenalo is the son of former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo. The former Nigeria striker is now recruitment boss for the Saudi Pro League.

As confirmed by Chelsea, Landon followed his father to AS Monaco from Chelsea's academy before eventually returning as a 12 year-old.

Emenalo has been capped by both England and the USA at youth level.

