Elliott remains committed to Liverpool cause

Harvey Elliott says he remains committed to Liverpool.

The attacker has battled for a start under manager Arne Slot this season.

After coming off the bench to help Liverpool to victory at Brentford yesterday, Elliott revealed: “We've had those conversation but it's not just me.

“There are other lads in the team who maybe haven't played as much as they want and are probably doing the same thing.

“I just have to keep working hard, keep trying to help the team out whenever I'm needed and just wait for my opportunity. I don't expect to come in and play straight away. I want to help my team out as much as I can and the club and give everything I can.”

Elliott added, “If you look at the team now, the sprints we're doing and constant running around is something I can do but I can improve it a little more. We have players in the team who are unbelievable at it. Dom (Szoboszlai), Curtis (Jones), people like that, are constantly pressing and running around.

“It's something I can do but I need to get into the rhythm of doing it and making it effective, not just doing it for the sake of it. I need to improve on it and I'll work as hard as I can on it.”