Borussia Dortmund, Brighton encouraged in pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Elliott

Borussia Dortmund and Brighton are interested in Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott.

And the Reds have now set a price for the youngster.

The Mirror reports that Liverpool are ready to sell the player for around £40m in January.

Elliott's contract with Liverpool runs until the summer of 2027.

The youngster has managed eleven goals and 14 assists in 128 competitive matches for Liverpool.