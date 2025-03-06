Elliott "getting angry and frustrated" at Liverpool due to lack of game time under Slot

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has stated that he is growing tired of being on the bench under manager Arne Slot.

The England international played just seven minutes in the first three Premier League games and suffered a broken foot in training and since has managed just 69 minutes of action in the league and no starts. The Reds midfielder was the hero in Wednesday night’s match against Paris Saint-Germain with a late winner that sealed the win away from home.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite his undeniable quality, Elliott spoke about how frustrating it has been having to watch from the sidelines despite Liverpool’s success.

“I'm still young, it's a hard thing to understand in my head really,” said Elliott, who signed from Fulham in 2019. “So there are moments within the season where I am getting angry, I am getting frustrated because I want to play, but at the same time I need to respect the situation, I need to respect the manager's decisions.

“Some games I'm needed, some games I'm not. That's just how football is. That's why I feel like we're in the position that we are in this season so far because of his decisions.

“Tonight was another one of them where it worked in our favour. Luckily I was the chosen one, you could say, to come in and get the match winner.”

The young star started both FA Cup games, one in the League Cup and one in Europe so far and admitted that he has had conversations with Slot about his lack of minutes on the pitch.

“We've had conversations,” he said. “Very honest conversations and open conversations.

“It's down to me to put the work in, to be honest, and show him everything that he's told me. I'm trying to work on it, I'm trying to improve and I'm trying to get in this team. At the same time, I feel like I can't get too angry and frustrated because quite frankly the team is doing amazing.

“As I said, it's a team game. It's just not about me. I just need to make sure that I'm ready in moments like tonight where I can contribute.”

Elliott scored within 47 seconds of coming on against PSG with his very first touch and reminded fans as well as Slot what he can bring to the side who are looking to complete a treble this season. He added one final comment on making an impact off the bench and how the whole team are prepared to make an impact if needed.

We're all going to play our part, it's just about staying ready.”