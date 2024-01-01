Chelsea jump ahead of Man Utd in Olise transfer shootout

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise.
However, United have informed the won't be meeting Olise's £60m buyout clause.
Instead, United hope to negotiate a lower fee with Palace for the France U21 star.
French transfer expert Santi Aouna is reporting Chelsea are also in the mix.
He stated: "Manchester United is not ready to trigger the release clause around €70m to sign Michael Olise.
"MU is exploring differents possibilities to make the deal happen
"Chelsea are ready to trigger the clause. They are the frontrunners at the moment."