Chelsea jump ahead of Man Utd in Olise transfer shootout

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Michael Olise.

However, United have informed the won't be meeting Olise's £60m buyout clause.

Instead, United hope to negotiate a lower fee with Palace for the France U21 star.

French transfer expert Santi Aouna is reporting Chelsea are also in the mix.

He stated: "Manchester United is not ready to trigger the release clause around €70m to sign Michael Olise.

"MU is exploring differents possibilities to make the deal happen

"Chelsea are ready to trigger the clause. They are the frontrunners at the moment."