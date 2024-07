DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign Crystal Palace defender Leon Elliott

Ipswich Town have signed Crystal Palace defender Leon Elliott.

The 17 year-old has signed pro terms with Ipswich after leaving Palace at the end of last season.

Elliott announced on social media: “After a hard working six months, delighted to have officially signed my first professional contract at Ipswich Town."

The teen marks Ipswich's first signing since their Premier League promotion.

Elliott can play anywhere across the defence.