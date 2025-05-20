Elliott casts doubt on Liverpool future after Brighton defeat

Harvey Elliott was coy about his future at Liverpool after defeat at Brighton on Monday night.

The midfielder played a rare full 90 on the evening as Brighton won 3-2 at Falmer stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Elliott, who scored on the night, told Sky Sports: "You try not to get too carried away with the celebrations, we've worked really hard though the season.

"Some lads like myself haven't played as much through the season and it's about going out and enjoying it. We want to win and enjoy it. We need to take the positives and take it into the final game next week.

"I think I've done it this season. It's been hard with how much I've played. I've tried as hard as I could and whatever happens, happens. It's about what's best for my career.

"It's about reflecting and seeing what I can do. I'm here at the moment and I'm focusing on the final game."