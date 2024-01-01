Elijah urges Napoli star Osimhen to choose Arsenal

Former Nigeria defender Sam Elijah says Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta is the best option for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners have been linked with the Nigeria striker this summer, though PSG are regarded as favourites for his signature.

However, Elijah told allnigeriasoccer.com: "Presently, nothing has been finalized but in football, anything can still happen. I think Osimhen should move ahead from Napoli because of the previous challenges he has with the club.

"I think it is time for him to move forward. I would prefer him to move to Arsenal. it will be so comfortable for him there - the environment, the players, the fans, and most especially the coach.

"Arteta is a patient man who knows how to tailor his side to victory. For me, he should move to Arsenal to continue his career there."