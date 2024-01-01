Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd ponder turning to Sporting CP midfielder Hjulmand
Man Utd coaching staff delighted with Sancho training ground form
REVEALED: Man Utd approach Lillestrom for head coach Georgson

Elijah urges Napoli star Osimhen to choose Arsenal

Elijah urges Napoli star Osimhen to choose Arsenal
Elijah urges Napoli star Osimhen to choose Arsenal
Elijah urges Napoli star Osimhen to choose ArsenalAction Plus
Former Nigeria defender Sam Elijah says Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta is the best option for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Gunners have been linked with the Nigeria striker this summer, though PSG are regarded as favourites for his signature.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Elijah told allnigeriasoccer.com: "Presently, nothing has been finalized but in football, anything can still happen. I think Osimhen should move ahead from Napoli because of the previous challenges he has with the club.

"I think it is time for him to move forward. I would prefer him to move to Arsenal. it will be so comfortable for him there - the environment, the players, the fans, and most especially the coach.

"Arteta is a patient man who knows how to tailor his side to victory. For me, he should move to Arsenal to continue his career there."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsimhen VictorArsenalNapoliPSGFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal rival PSG as they jump into Osimhen battle
Napoli president ADL dropping price for Arsenal, Chelsea target Osimhen
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Liverpool and Inacio confident; Chelsea work on exits; Saudi for Chiesa