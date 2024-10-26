Liverpool make contact for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush

Liverpool are eyeing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Sky Deutschland says Liverpool are scouting the Egypt international this season.

The Reds are interested in the striker and initial discussions have already taken place.

Marmoush is under contract in Frankfurt until 2027, with the Bundesliga club rating their striker at €50-60m.

Eintracht are pushing to extend Marmoush's contract and are determined to resist any offer in January for the prolific forward.