Eintracht Frankfurt rejected Prem offers for Larsson

Eintracht Frankfurt resisted offers from England for Hugo Larsson over the summer.

The Swede has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool this year.

Sportbladet says Frankfurt snubbed bids from several Premier League clubs this summer.

It is not clear which clubs are involved, but Frankfurt had no intention of selling Larsson.

The Bundesliga club instead wants to extend the midfielder's contract, as compensation for failing to sell.

The current contract runs until 2028. Frankfurt wants to keep Larsson at least this season.