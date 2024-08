Eintracht Frankfurt eyeing Brighton midfielder Dahoud

Eintracht Frankfurt are eyeing Brighton midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud today.

TMW says Dahoud is not in Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler's plans this season and been encouraged to find himself a new club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eintracht Frankfurt are keen, with Dahoud having spent the second-half of last season on-loan with VfB Stuttgart.

The 28 year-old has made 14 appearances for the Seagulls.

Dahoud also has past Bundesliga experience with Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach.