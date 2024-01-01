Eintracht Frankfurt ready to splash out on Man Utd defender Lindelof

Tribal Football
Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to splash out on Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The Sweden captain is inside the final year of his United contract and has been up for sale this summer.

Frankfurter Rundschau reports Lindelof is now on Eintracht Frankfurt's radar.

Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to open the wallet in the search for a new centre-back. Frankfurt have sold Willian Pacho to Paris Saint-Germain and are looking for a replacement, with Lindelof emerging as a prime option.

United rate the defender at €15-20m.

