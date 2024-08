Eintracht Frankfurt eyeing Man Utd defender Lindelof

Eintracht Frankfurt are eyeing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf.

The Sweden international is up for sale at Old Trafford this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frankfurter Rundschau says Eintracht Frankfurt are now showing interest in Lindelöf as they seek a centre-half signing.

With less than a year to run on his deal, Lindelöf can leave for £10-15m.

The Sweden captain has also attracted interest from Spain and Italy.