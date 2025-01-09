EFL defends Puma ball after Arsenal boss Arteta comments

The EFL has defended the Puma ball that Arsenal and Newcastle used in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg.

After the game, which Arsenal lost 2-0 at home to the Magpies, Mikel Arteta complained about the ball.

The Gunners head coach stated that his players were having a hard time adjusting to its grip.

“We also kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it's tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better,” Arteta said post-match.

“But at the end that’s gone, there’s no way back it's about the next game and that’s our world, the reality.”

On the ball, he added: “No, it's just different. It's very different to the Premier League ball and you have to adapt to that.

“It flies different... when you touch it, the grip is very different as well so you have to adapt to that.”

The EFL said in a statement: "As is required throughout the professional game, the PUMA ball used in this season's Carabao Cup and in EFL competition since 2021-22 is tested in accordance with the FIFA Quality Programme for Footballs and meets the FIFA Quality Pro standard.

"In addition to the Carabao Cup, the same ball has been successfully used in other major European leagues, including Serie A and La Liga and our three divisions in the EFL.

"All clubs play with the same ball, and we have received no further comments of this nature following any of the previous 88 fixtures which have taken place in this season’s Carabao Cup."