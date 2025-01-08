Arteta raps Arsenal fans who left early in Newcastle defeat

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Arteta ridicules Arsenal fans who left early against Newcastle after dismal defeat
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his honest thoughts on fans who decided to leave early against Newcastle United last night.

The first leg of the EFL Cup Semi-Final did not go as planned this week as the Gunners fell to a 2-0 home loss despite a whopping 23 shots on goal in which only three found the target. 

In the final moments of the game, Arteta’s side were pushing for an equalizer but as his team came close to pulling one back many fans had already left the stadium early to avoid the final whistle.

Arteta said, “That's their decision. We try our best and it's their decision to stay right behind the team or leave. 

“I think I repeated a thousand times how important they are and how critical it is to maintain the level of energy and belief in the stadium to generate big moments at the end that we could have had and because we were very close to score (and make it) 2-1 and we would have needed that, but that wasn't the case and that's not good.” 

