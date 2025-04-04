Arsenal make Ollie Watkins transfer decision

Arsenal have reportedly cooled their interest in Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have set their sights on other targets after making an offer for the 29-year-old in January.

The Gunners attempted to sign the England international with a reported £60 million offer, which was ultimately turned down by Aston Villa.

It’s understood Mikel Arteta’s side are looking at Newcastle star Alexander Isak, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Watkins has been in fine form for Villa again this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists in his 43 games across all competitions.