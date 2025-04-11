Edu posts Arsenal farewell as gardening leave ends

Former Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar has posted a final farewell to the club and fans.

Edu resigned before Christmas and has since been replaced by Italian Andrea Berta, who arrived from Atletico Madrid last month.

Posting to social media, Edu said: “Thank you, Arsenal. Thank you, Gunners.

"With a heart full of gratitude, today formally I close one of the most meaningful chapters of my professional life. After five and a half years, my journey officially as Sporting Director of Arsenal FC has come to the end.

“I joined the club in July 2019 as Technical Director, with the challenge of bringing Arsenal, with the mission of bringing Arsenal, back where it belongs among football’s elite, driving a cultural shift, keep competing for trophies, and making Champions League qualification the minimum expectation for a club of Arsenal’s size.

“Later, I had the honour of becoming the first-ever Sporting Director in the club’s history, a milestone I will always carry with great pride.

“And throughout this process of rebuilding, you the fans were an essential part of everything! To the supporters, my most sincere thank you!

“The support, the energy, and the connection we felt again in every match were simply special. The Emirates became an amplified version of the old Highbury atmosphere! To have experienced this alongside you is something I will never forget.

"To our owners, Stan and Josh Kroenke, the board, Mikel, the players, the coaching staff, Per, Clare, all executive team, the backroom staff, everyone working at the Emirates Stadium, and especially those who welcomed me so warmly in the Director’s Box, thank you for these years of collaboration and kindness!

“It was never easy, but our intense work, united by a true team spirit, made me feel fulfilled throughout all these years!

“(If I’m only now sharing this message, it’s because I’ve been on garden leave in recent months and, out of respect for the club and everyone involved, I preferred to wait until the final official day of my contract to publish this.)

“I wish Arsenal FC all the best and every success, and I also send my warmest wishes to the new Sporting Director Andrea Berta, who now takes on this beautiful role.

“I leave with a peaceful heart and immense pride in what we’ve built together! Thank you so much! Edu Gaspar.”