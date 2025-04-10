Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Carlo Ancelotti set for Real Madrid sack after crushing Arsenal defeat

Berta down to work with meeting over Arsenal whiz Nwaneri

Paul Vegas
Berta down to work with meeting over Arsenal whiz Nwaneri
Berta down to work with meeting over Arsenal whiz NwaneriČTK / AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth
New Arsenal technical director Andrea Berta is making a new deal for Ethan Nwaneri a priority.

Hired by the Gunners only a fortnight ago, Berta is already in contact with Nwaneri's camp about negotiations over a new contract, says BBC Sport.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Management see settling Nwaneri's situation as a massive "internal objective".

The teenager midfielder has been superb for Arsenal this season, making a key contribution so far this campaign.

Talks are also underway with Arsenal teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNwaneri EthanLewis-Skelly MylesArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Carragher hails "spectacular" Arsenal fullback Lewis-Skelly: Very, very special
Villa act as big Prem four chase Kamara deal
Arsenal midfielder Partey hoping to hear from Barcelona