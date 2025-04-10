Berta down to work with meeting over Arsenal whiz Nwaneri

New Arsenal technical director Andrea Berta is making a new deal for Ethan Nwaneri a priority.

Hired by the Gunners only a fortnight ago, Berta is already in contact with Nwaneri's camp about negotiations over a new contract, says BBC Sport.

Management see settling Nwaneri's situation as a massive "internal objective".

The teenager midfielder has been superb for Arsenal this season, making a key contribution so far this campaign.

Talks are also underway with Arsenal teammate Myles Lewis-Skelly.