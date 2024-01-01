Tribal Football
Ederson says Man City are "really well prepared club for the post-Pep era"
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson believes that the club are prepared for Pep Guardiola’s departure.

The Spaniard has been hinting that he may be ready to call time on his stay in England.

While Guardiola has not officially ruled out extending the contract that expires this summer, Ederson believes the club is prepared for either eventuality.

"City today is a very well structured club, well managed, with great directors and a great CEO (Ferran Soriano)," he told ESPN Brazil. 

"I believe the club already has the next manager in mind to the day Pep decides to leave and that they will try to follow the same line of work.

"Of course it'd be a great loss, we're talking about the best manager in the world, but I see a really well prepared club for the post-Pep era."

