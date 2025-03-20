Edelman insists Arsenal decision to sell Henry

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Arsenal managing director Keith Edelman has explained the sale of Thierry Henry.

The Gunners sold their attacking icon in 2007 to Barcelona at the age of 29.

Edelman recalled to The Sun: "The reason Thierry moved on was because he was losing his speed.

"His game was basically all about speed.

"And if you lose your speed, then you're dead. 

“So, we got money for him despite the fact that he was on the downward trap. 

"It's like Kevin De Bruyne. Would you have been better to sell him for more money at the end of last year? 

“Or keep him and risk that he'd keep going this season?”

