Tribal FootballPremier LeagueEarly Barnes penalty edges Newcastle past BrightonEarly Barnes penalty edges Newcastle past BrightonFlashscore UK StaffHarvey Barnes scores Newcastle's winning goal from the penalty spotREUTERS/Tony O BrienA Harvey Barnes penalty inside the opening 10 minutes was enough for Newcastle to beat Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.More to follow...AdvertisementAdvertisementPrefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more oftenAddAdd on GoogleMentionsBrightonNewcastle UtdPremier League