Hull City vs Brighton: Confirmed team news as Brighton aim to close gap on Arsenal

Hull host Brighton on Sunday afternoon as Premier League action continues.

The Seagulls have won three consecutive matches without conceding as they face Hull for the first time in Premier League history this weekend.

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Hull have conceded only five goals in five home matches, but have struggled of late as they drop further down the table, ever closer to the relegation zone.

Brighton, who have slowly built a title fight, could close the gap on Arsenal with three points as the Gunners dropped points to Newcastle.

Hull City vs Brighton team news

Hull are without Matt Targett (ankle), Hidemasa Morita (muscle), Eliot Matazo (knee) and Ilyas Ansah (back). Matt Crooks is also suspended.

Brighton are missing Kaoru Mitoma (hamstring), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Stefanos Tzimas (knee) and Zadok Yohanna (thigh).

Hull City vs Brighton line-ups

Hull City: Tzolakis, Stroud, Mendy, Ajayi, Coyle (c), Iroegbunam, Slater, Crooks, Belloumi, Cho, McBurnie. Subs: Butland, Giles, Egan, Vaz, Gourna-Douath, Thomas, Hjerto-Dahl, Norton-Cuffy, Herrington

Brighton: Verbruggen, Dunk (c), Georgino, Gross, Chema, Costinha, Coscagli, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Vuskovic. Subs: Steele, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Osman, Kostoukas, Kadioglu, Wieffer, Svoboda, O'Riley.

Hull City vs Brighton kick-off time

Hull host Brighton at the MKM Stadium for a 14:00 clash, UK time.

Form - league

Hull: LDLDD

Brighton: WWWLW

Key stats

Hull are winless in their last eight league games (D5 L3) despite winning their opening two Premier League matches, but failed to win any of their next eight.