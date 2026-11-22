Guimaraes responds to relentless boos against Newcastle: So many happy memories...

Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has spoken on his nervy return to St. James' Park.

Guimaraes left Newcastle for Arsenal in the summer after four-and-a-half years at the club for a fee of around £75M.

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His decision to push through the move left some supporters feeling betrayed after he had become a fan favourite in the North East.

The Brazilian was greeted to boos every time he touched the ball, in what proved to be an underwhelming performance back at his old home ground.

Despite the reception, Guimaraes nevertheless took the time to complete a lap of the ground, waving to the crowd, following the full-time whistle as he blocked out the noise.

Speaking on social media following the final whistle, he seemed unphased by the jeering and boos as he recalled how much he loved being with the Magpies.

"A different experience for me today, returning to a place where I’ve shared so many happy memories over the past five years.

"A game of two very different halves, and the frustration of not being able to take all three points at a place where it’s always tough to play.

"There’s still a lot ahead of us. We keep moving forward together, always!"

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League with a six point gap as Brighton face Hull this weekend, seeking to close the gap.