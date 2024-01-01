Dyche wants Everton players to think about Bournemouth collapse; finds one positive

Everton boss Sean Dyche wants his players to think about their late collapse to Bournemouth during the international break.

Everton blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 as the Cherries struck three times in the final nine minutes.

Dyche said, “We have got to learn, and quickly. You can’t do that. You can’t play with as much confidence, clarity and prowess at times. I thought there was some really good play. But you can’t just concede with very few minutes left and everyone goes flat. You can’t do that, it was clear today. And the most frustrating thing is, and I talk about this all the time, I say, ‘Whatever happens, we are playing to the last breath of the game’.

“Today we clearly didn’t and that is incredibly frustrating for me because I have been telling them that ever since I walked in.

“People aren’t worried about the 87 minutes, we haven’t won a game. That’s my job and my responsibility, and when I see a team play as well as that and not see it through, that is incredibly frustrating as a manager.”

Dyche, however, found a positive in Iliman Ndiaye's performance.

“I was really impressed, really pleased for him,” Dyche said. “He came in early in the Club, got himself really fit – he deserved his chance, I felt like he was ready after what I have seen and he was ready, he delivered a really good performance.”