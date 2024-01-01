Dyche speaks on two devastating injuries after third Everton loss of the season

Dyche speaks on two devastating injuries after third loss of the season

Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson look to be out for some time which does not bode well for Everton boss Sean Dyche who suffered a third straight loss this weekend.

Everton face Aston Villa next which will be another tough test for a side who look to be without Patterson or Braithwaite which has led to the club looking up at the rest of the Premier League sides at the bottom of the table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Clubs do have a two week break however which could help recovery times for the two youngsters as they attempt to regain full fitness or return to availability.

Both players have missed the entirety of pre-season and the opening weeks of the campaign which means if they do return from injury it may take some time to get them back up to scratch.

Dyche spoke on the pair in his recent interview after a tough loss against Bournemouth.

“They are not there yet.”

A simple comment which does not help the confidence of a club that many say are heading for relegation this season unless they can find a way to bring back two crucial players in time to try and grab three points and climb back up the table.