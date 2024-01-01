Dyche says "there's no excuse" after Everton suffer second loss of the season

Dyche says "There's no excuse" after Everton face second loss of the season

Everton manager Sean Dyche has lashed out at his side after their 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur this weekend which he says is down to a number of huge errors.

Dyche refused to make excuses and says the Blues must fight in their next few games if they want to turn the season around.

"You can't gift teams of this calibre," said Dyche. "We couldn't gift it last week, either, which we did – two goals. We've gifted them certainly one, if not two, today and you can't do that at this level.

"We know the qualities these sides have and if you don't do the basics then you're going to get hurt – and we got hurt today."

“We've got to be more clinical ourselves – the ball rolls along the box and you think there's a chance of a goal but when we do it, we haven't got enough players who take that moment on.

"I've spoken to them endlessly about the freedom to score a goal since I've been here. Players get tight and when we get in those right areas (we miss) that final pass, that final moment. That's how big players become big players at this level."

The Toffees face Bournemouth in their next Premier League fixture and Dyche believes his side has to be ruthless.

"There's no excuse, the facts are facts and they have to go out of the window when the whistle blows. You feel that edge of competitiveness and these are one per-cents, as every manager will tell you.

“It's only a one per-cent swing but you've got to get on the right side of it and you just felt early on in the game that we were too subservient – they score a first, then a really bad mistake puts it right in their hands and you can't do that in the Premier League – certainly not against teams like this."