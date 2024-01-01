Dyche reveals Everton match plans for Alli return

Everton could allow Dele Alli to line-up in behind closed door games this season.

The midfielder is hoping to come back after a long term back injury that kept him out for all of last season.

Alli does not have a contract anymore, but is still training with the Goodison Park club.

Manager Sean Dyche wants to provide him with every opportunity to rekindle his career.

On a possible contract, Dyche said: “We honestly haven’t gone that far with him as a player, that’s for sure.

“The club have outlined ‘what ifs?’ but with the player I’ve just said, and I have maintained this, that the first thing is just to get back out there, running freely, playing, training and all that side of things.

“We will have to wait and see on that… (In terms of fitness) He is close but not there yet. And don’t forget he’s hardly had any actual football - as in games - for a long time.

“There is a games’ programme still yet, as well. It’s not just a case of getting fit and running around with the first team group, then he needs games so therefore a games’ programme has got to come next.

“When you’ve been out that long you need a period of building up and getting to true fitness. That could take three or four games.

“Even then you’re not truly fit but it gives you a better chance. It’s a bit like an extended pre-season, let’s say.”