Dyche reveals dinner meeting with new Everton owners

Everton head coach Sean Dyche has been mingling with the club’s new ownership.

The Toffees have been bought out by an American investment group, which also owns AS Roma.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dyche admitted that he attended a dinner in Liverpool with representatives of the Friedkin Group.

"It was a very casual dinner, a very nice dinner in the city," he told reporters this week.

"They were very good people to sit and chat with. There was some about Everton, about me and my past, about what I've found here. A lot of casual stuff and about themselves as individuals and as a group.

"It was nice to have a more informal chat with the guys who are here. So off the back of that so more of an assurance of what I am here.

"The thing that goes with the territory is you've got to win games. From the work I and we've collectively done, it's fair to say they've been happy with that. Hopefully we will continue that."