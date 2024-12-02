Dyche pushed about Everton away support leaving Old Trafford early

Dyche on fans leaving early in Man Utd clash: I have never questioned our fans, never once

Everton manager Sean Dyche has given his thoughts on fans leaving early against Manchester United during their defeat yesterday.

Many travelling Everton supporters had left long before the final whistle on Sunday as the Blues fell to a 4-0 defeat as United manager Ruben Amorim picked up his first Premier League win.

By the midway point of the second half, the majority of Everton fans had left the match with no hope left in their toothless side. Dyche was questioned on the fans support but admitted that he cannot rely on their support after such a performance.

“I have never questioned our fans, never once. I certainly wouldn’t. They were here again today in good voice, they want to support the team, but they want to support a team that can win and we haven't won and it is as simple as that.

“So therefore, I have no question about fans. It is a question on me, myself, my staff, the team and how we can correct things further and we can go further with this thing. They are the questions but never on the fans.”

