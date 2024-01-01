Dyche provides update on Maupay's Everton future

Everton boss Sean Dyche has provided an update on Neal Maupay's future on Tuesday.

The forward was at Brentford on loan for all of last season, but did not impress enough for a permanent move.

Everton removed Maupay from the matchday squad for the clash with Doncaster this midweek.

"Possibly, it was just a risk and reward scenario (leaving him out against Doncaster), there is possibly something that is going to happen but we are waiting on that," said the manager about the forward.

The Toffees won the Carabao Cup second round clash 3-0 against lower league Doncaster.