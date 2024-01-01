Dyche praises Young who was "terrific" in Everton's first win against Palace

Everton manager Sean Dyche has singled out Premier League verteran Ashley Young who he says was a standout player in their victory against Crystal Palace.

Everton performed a fantastic comeback against the Eagles to secure a 2-1 win that pushed them out of the relegation zone, which Dyche says is down to a defensive mentality helped by Young and his maturity.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I said the other week, his mentality has got him to where he is in life and in football – and that’s an incredible achievement," he told EvertonTv.

“He trains virtually every single day. Very rarely is he out of training; very rarely is he not accepting of what I ask of him, and I thought he was terrific today.

“I thought Jack Harrison made a difference when he came on at half-time as well. We spoke to him about doing the similar things well. He gets it down his feet and puts a great ball in which leads to a goal.

“All these details, they're important in a game of football. But Youngy’s a great professional, and I said recently when he gets questioned, his mentality is strong. And he showed it again today.”

The Blues welcome Newcastle United this Saturday and Dyche thinks the Palace victory could help build momentum heading into another crucial game.

“That winning feeling comes back, and it changes the storyline somewhat,” added Dyche. “There's a long way to go. There always is here and that's the way we've got to look at it, but it's another step forward.

“I think it's been coming. It's easy for me to say we didn't win today, everyone would say no it's not, but I think it's been coming, I think the last few games we've shown very good signs of going and seeing a game through and winning."