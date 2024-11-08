Dyche on new potential owners: I haven't spoken to them, I don't know any of their plans

Everton head coach Sean Dyche admitted he had no knowledge of the plans of their new owners.

The Friedkin Group are coming into the club as their purchase nears its conclusion.

Dyche admits that unless there is some significant financial change, they may have to sell one or two assets in the winter.

On the new owners, he stated: "I haven't met them, I haven't spoken to them, I don't know any of their plans, their thoughts or feelings about the club at this time or the finances. So that would clearly be a new decision.

"The current decision would be that it is likely that if somebody bid enough money for any player… any player at this football club as you have seen over the last couple of windows, if someone offers enough money then they go.

“Alex Iwobi was like that a day or so before the deadline. I didn't want to lose Alex but they said: 'Look, this is a deal we've got to do.' I said 'OK' and that's the way it goes, so therefore I better mold it towards the next lot of players and how many I can get in and use."