Everton boss Dyche: We must find consistency

Everton boss Sean Dyche admits that targeting consistency is the key for his team this term.

The Toffees have shown they can raise their game and put in terrific performances at times.

However, they have also shown their low side, as they displayed in a 1-0 loss to Southampton last time around.

“We’ve been on a better forefront, going to take these games on,” explained the Everton manage to reporters.

“I think we came away from that against Fulham, but some of that was back on show against Southampton.

“In other areas of that game, we could’ve done better, but we certainly looked a force going forwards and creating chances.

“And to give away so little in defense and yet lose a game, that’s really frustrating and we’ve got to correct that this weekend. That’s what we look to do.”