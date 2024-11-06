Dyche looks to loan Everton starlet Armstrong as January window approaches

Everton starlet Harrison Armstrong could be in line for a loan move in the January transfer window.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a great six months, as he has been in manager Sean Dyche’s thoughts for a first team role.

The box-to-box midfielder got a cameo against Preston North End recently and was impressive.

Dyche has been open about the prospect of the starlet going out on loan to speed up his development.

He said last month: “We are fast tracking these young players, probably sometimes slightly unfairly, not unfairly for them, because if you're a young lad, you’re buzzing, you're playing for Everton, fantastic, and training with the first team, you are playing or you are around it on the bench, that is amazing.

“What I'm saying is for the way that we're trying to develop them to be ready, really sometimes it's quite hard on them. It is a flip a coin because if I’m a young player I am going ‘I am not bothered, I want to be part of Everton’. But from years of knowing the game, you know that the steps in place are important. And the steps in place for some of these players should have been to go out on loan. But, because of the circumstances, they are thrust into first team life very quickly.”