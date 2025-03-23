Dyche looks back on Everton time with pride

Sean Dyche says he looks back on his time with Everton with pride.

Dyche has just taken up a job with talkSPORT.

He said: “There's that mixed bag of people who agree and disagree, but I look back on it as a very successful couple of years. The club was in a bad state. It's a big club and they were in a poor situation.

“To guide it through that and hand it over... I said in my statement, when I left, they were in good shape. People questioned that but it's been proven right. Moyesy has gone in there and done great with them - just adding a new voice, a new flavour, different details.

"The change was probably at the right time. Overall, it was good. It was a hard finish, but a good couple of years of hard work."

On a return to management, Dyche also stated: "You never know what will come around. Football is a strange business. It changes very quickly and the viewpoint changes quickly as well.

"You spend some time out of the game, and suddenly you become a better manager without managing. Because people go: 'They need that guy'

"We'll wait and see. I'm open-minded at the minute. And actually, I'm just really enjoying taking a breath on things... waking up in the morning and just letting the day unfold in front of me. It's simple stuff. Just day-to-day life that you miss out on."