Dyche looks back on Everton time with pride

Dyche looks back on Everton time with pride
Sean Dyche says he looks back on his time with Everton with pride.

Dyche has just taken up a job with talkSPORT.

He said:  “There's that mixed bag of people who agree and disagree, but I look back on it as a very successful couple of years. The club was in a bad state. It's a big club and they were in a poor situation.

“To guide it through that and hand it over... I said in my statement, when I left, they were in good shape. People questioned that but it's been proven right. Moyesy has gone in there and done great with them - just adding a new voice, a new flavour, different details.

"The change was probably at the right time. Overall, it was good. It was a hard finish, but a good couple of years of hard work."

On a return to management, Dyche also stated: "You never know what will come around. Football is a strange business. It changes very quickly and the viewpoint changes quickly as well.

"You spend some time out of the game, and suddenly you become a better manager without managing. Because people go: 'They need that guy'

"We'll wait and see. I'm open-minded at the minute. And actually, I'm just really enjoying taking a breath on things... waking up in the morning and just letting the day unfold in front of me. It's simple stuff. Just day-to-day life that you miss out on."

