Dyche explains why he does not need a set piece coach: Because I’m a dinosaur!

Everton manager Sean Dyche does not believe in having a set-piece coach.

The veteran manager is not of the belief that he needs to add a specialist for that position among his staff.

Dyche was asked about teams thriving from set pieces, such as Arsenal, due to having specialist coaches to create drills and educate the players.

Dyche said: “Because I’m a dinosaur! No, on a serious note… the way I look at it, my staff have got goodness knows how many games playing. I’m going to say around 1,000.

“I’ve got 1,000 myself in playing, development coaching, youth team coaching, manager. So if we cannot design a set-piece with a group of analysts – who can see everything that happens on a set-piece of the opposition or us – then I’ve got the wrong staff.

“So therefore, with that depth of knowledge, I’d use them. I am happy to pass it over to them. That’s not to say there is not a reason for set-piece coaches – that’s up to managers and staff and football directors.

“Seven or eight years ago everyone was like, “Why are you worried about set-pieces? Get it down and play”. Now everyone has re-realised that set-pieces matter! For a long, long time a rough figure is that 25 per cent of goals are from set-pieces. So why wouldn’t you use them?”

