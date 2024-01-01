Dyche explains Everton midfield rotations

Everton boss Sean Dyche stated that he is prepared to continue experimenting with his team.

The experienced Premier League boss has not been afraid to try different combinations of players to help his team through their present slump.

Injuries have meant that Dyche has needed to get creative, especially in defense.

Asked about using midfielders in defense, he stated: “The legs of Doucoure. Mangala with his know-how. Tim (Iroegbunam) has done great but he’s still young.

“People forget he’s probably been thrust into a situation where he probably wouldn’t have played as much as he has done. So we’ve got to be careful. He will do great and keep developing.

“Mangala is slightly more rounded and experienced. He did very well. Douc too with his energy and legs.”