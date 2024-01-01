Dyche demands Everton players' response for Cup tie

Manager Sean Dyche has called on his Everton stars to show their worth this week.

The Toffees are set to take on League Two side Doncaster in the Carabao Cup second round.

After two defeats in their opening two Premier League games, Dyche knows they need a win this time around.

Dyche said: “I say every day's a chance to show us what you can do, whether it’s training or whether it's in a game. Obviously games are more relevant because it's a more visually measurable part of what we do.

“But even in training, players can learn and lay down markers and they can keep that high level consistency where you think, “They are pushing”. So we want players to do that every day.

“But of course, when games come around, show us what you can do, that's what we want, especially with the new players because they have only had a limited time with us.”