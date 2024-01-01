Dyche admits he's not had any contact with the club’s new owners

Everton head coach Sean Dyche has admitted he's not had any contact with the club’s new owners.

The Friedkin Group are in the process of buying the Toffees from Farhad Moshiri.

The deal is all but done, with the group only having to prove their finances to the Premier League.

"The reaction is obviously that there is a long way to go from what I gather of the previous situation, but the early signs look favorable," Dyche said.

"Openly speaking, (the takeover will bring) more stability. It has been on unsettled ground for such a long time now."

Asked if a takeover may impact his job, Dyche replied: “It is not really relevant. I got brought here as a custodian, to do a specific job.”