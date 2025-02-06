Al-Nassr laugh off Duran Bahrain claims: Funny fake news!

Tribal Football
Al-Nassr have rubbished claims of Jhon Duran planning to commute from Bahrain during his time with the club.

It's been suggested the £75m signing from Aston Villa would live in Bahrain and commute to Riyadh.

But Al-Nassr released a statement this morning insising: "We have all heard of something called 'fake news', but this is incredibly funny fake news!

"We are happy that our club has this importance. Jhon loves Riyadh and his house is close to the club and the stadium.

"He is our new family member."

