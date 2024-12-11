Emery "very happy" with Villa win at RB Leipzig

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was pleased with how his team beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The Midlands club had to work very hard away from home to get the much needed three points.

Advertisement Advertisement

Goals from John McGinn, Jhon Duran, and Ross Barkley got them a valuable win.

“I’m very happy,” Emery said post-game.

“The supporters were here with us and they were fantastic. They help us massively always in this competition and today as well, and we got those three points because we were feeling comfortable.

“We planned the match like we did and we are thankful for the supporters, thankful for every Aston Villa follower because we enjoy the Champions League with them.

“We have 13 points now and we have to be happy, but we have to keep balance. In this competition we are now in the top 24, maybe in the top 16, but we have the opportunity with winning today to play for the top eight positions.

“We will work for it.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play