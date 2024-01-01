Duran hoping Villa exit rumours are true

Young forward Jhon Duran has stated that his time may be over at Premier League side Aston Villa.

The attacker had been hoping to compete for a starting spot in Unai Emery’s team this season.

However, it appears as though he is ready to move on, as the Colombian has spoken about his future.

Per The Mirror, Duran was interviewed about his future and had the following to say:

“That my name is being mentioned by such big teams is very important for my career.

“I’m happy that there are these rumours and let’s hope something concrete happens.”